Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Agile Therapeutics
The latest price target for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) was reported by Maxim Group on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AGRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) was provided by Maxim Group, and Agile Therapeutics downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Agile Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Agile Therapeutics was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) is trading at is $1.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
