Why Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Stock Is Down 60%

Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX shares are trading lower by 61% to $0.24 during Tuesday’s session after the company announced the suspension of its trading on the Nasdaq effective Tuesday. The company received a final delisting notice from Nasdaq due to its failure to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.

As a result, trading of its common stock on Nasdaq was suspended effective March 26. However, the company’s shares will still be publicly traded on the over-the-counter market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics added and emphasized that this transition will not impact its business operations and reaffirms its commitment to executing its business plan and exploring strategic opportunities to enhance Twirla growth and shareholder value.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AGRX has a 52-week high of $12.25 and a 52-week low of $0.20.