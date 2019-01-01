AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX:AGE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$5K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5K
Earnings History
AgeX Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX:AGE) reporting earnings?
AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX:AGE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were AgeX Therapeutics’s (AMEX:AGE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $388K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
