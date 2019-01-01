AgeX Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging. The firm through its PureStem and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) technologies develop medicines designed to address some of the unsolved problems in aging. Its PureStem derived cell-based therapeutic candidates in development are AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-iTR1547.