Range
0.68 - 0.74
Vol / Avg.
57.4K/597.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 2.54
Mkt Cap
26.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
37.9M
Outstanding
AgeX Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging. The firm through its PureStem and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) technologies develop medicines designed to address some of the unsolved problems in aging. Its PureStem derived cell-based therapeutic candidates in development are AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-iTR1547.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

AgeX Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX: AGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgeX Therapeutics's (AGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgeX Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgeX Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for AgeX Therapeutics (AGE)?

A

The stock price for AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX: AGE) is $0.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgeX Therapeutics.

Q

When is AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX:AGE) reporting earnings?

A

AgeX Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgeX Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) operate in?

A

AgeX Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.