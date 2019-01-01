QQQ
AEterna Zentaris Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing & developing therapeutics & diagnostic tests. The company's product, Macrilen (macimorelin), is the oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Macrilen is marketed in the U.S. through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk & the company receives royalties on sales. Aeterna owns all rights to macimorelin outside of the U.S. & Canada. It is leveraging the clinical success & safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of child-onset GHD. The company is actively pursuing opportunities to commercialize macimorelin in the EU & the rest of the world.

AEterna Zentaris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AEterna Zentaris's (AEZS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AEterna Zentaris.

Q

What is the target price for AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) stock?

A

The latest price target for AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting AEZS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 463.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)?

A

The stock price for AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) is $0.355 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEterna Zentaris.

Q

When is AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) reporting earnings?

A

AEterna Zentaris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEterna Zentaris.

Q

What sector and industry does AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) operate in?

A

AEterna Zentaris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.