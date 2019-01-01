AEterna Zentaris Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing & developing therapeutics & diagnostic tests. The company's product, Macrilen (macimorelin), is the oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Macrilen is marketed in the U.S. through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk & the company receives royalties on sales. Aeterna owns all rights to macimorelin outside of the U.S. & Canada. It is leveraging the clinical success & safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of child-onset GHD. The company is actively pursuing opportunities to commercialize macimorelin in the EU & the rest of the world.