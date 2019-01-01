AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AEterna Zentaris
AEterna Zentaris Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting AEZS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 630.28% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and AEterna Zentaris maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AEterna Zentaris, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AEterna Zentaris was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.00 to $1.50. The current price AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) is trading at is $0.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.