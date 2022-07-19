This Financial Services Stock Is Trading Higher By 50%, Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD jumped 50.1% to $1.5907 after the company reported a 200-megawatt five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings and raised its Q4 revenue forecast.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO surged 37.6% to $0.6450 after the company announced its SemaPhore platform has shown to be particularly effective in intracellular mRNA delivery for cancer therapy.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares gained 29.3% to $3.6604 after the company disclosed its growing relationship with Teledyne Marine, a part of Teledyne Technologies, following a noteworthy Q2.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS shares gained 26.1% to $56.43 after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review designation for the new drug application for Pegcetacoplan.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 22.1% to $2.54.
- NuCana plc NCNA gained 20.4% to $1.7697
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG gained 17.8% to $98.07 following a Reuters report suggesting CVC Capital and Kronospan are in a joint bid to acquire the company.
- Centogene N.V. CNTG jumped 15.8% to $2.1999. Centogene recently reported Q1 financial results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 15.6% to $0.1563 after jumping 34% on Monday. Exela Technologies recently confirmed the receipt of acquisition proposal.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN gained 15.1% to $19.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX jumped 14.8% to $0.2899
- Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW gained 14.8% to $2.25.
- Nyxoah S.A. NYXH jumped 14.6% to $10.31. The DEKRA Notified Body has approved the use of Nyxoah’s next-generation Genio 2.1 system for patients in Europe.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI gained 14.1% to $74.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SeqLL Inc. SQL jumped 13.3% to $1.02.
- NCR Corporation NCR gained 11.6% to $32.46 following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting PE firm Veritas is in exclusive talks to buy the company.
- DermTech, Inc. DMTK rose 9.7% to $6.93. Oppenheimer, on Monday, assumed DermTech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $48.
- Mynaric AG MYNA rose 7.4% to $9.40.
- Carnival Corporation CCL gained 6.8% to $10.31.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 5.9% to $1.79 after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Ford Motor Company F gained 5.3% to $12.60.
- General Motors Company GM surged 4.6% to $34.13. GM Defense will provide battery electric vehicle to US Army for analysis and demonstration, Reuters reported.
- Novartis AG NVS rose 3.7% to $85.72 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares dipped 36.7% to $17.61 on continued volatility following the company's recent IPO.
- High Tide Inc. HITI fell 21.1% to $17.61 after the company reported a C$10 million "bought deal" public offering..
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE dropped 17.5% to $0.99.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE fell 16.8% to $50.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC announced interim data from the Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dropped 15.7% to $0.7076.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR fell 15.4% to $16.55.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL dropped 14.3% to $1.86.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS declined 11.1% to $1.21 after the company announced a $4.8 million private placement priced at $1.35 per unit.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 11.1% to $2.3750 after the company announced leadership transition and a strategic business realignment. The company also issued preliminary Q2 results.
- Missfresh Limited MF dipped 9.7% to $0.3423.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 9% to $0.2018. Aeterna Zentaris announced effective date of share consolidation..
- Signature Bank SBNY dropped 9% to $178.42 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Li Auto Inc. LI fell 8.1% to $35.98.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 8% to $0.7401 after surging around 32% on Monday.
- SKYX Platforms Corp SKYX fell 7.1% to $4.5599 after gaining 43% on Monday.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX fell 6.8% to $0.2655 following a 5% decline on Monday.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 6.6% to $129.06. IBM posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
