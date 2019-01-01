AES (NYSE:AES), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AES
AES Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AES (NYSE: AES) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting AES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.46% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AES (NYSE: AES) was provided by Credit Suisse, and AES initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AES, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AES was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AES (AES) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price AES (AES) is trading at is $22.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
