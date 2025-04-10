Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 6.28%

6.28% Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $15 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $15 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $11 to $13 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $11 to $13 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: The AES will host a conference call on Friday, May 2, to review its first quarter financial results.

Avista Corporation AVA

Dividend Yield: 4.94%

4.94% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $32 to $36 on May 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Anthony Crowdell upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $32 to $36 on May 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: Avista will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results on Wednesday, May 7.

Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN

Dividend Yield: 4.85%

4.85% Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $45 to $44 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $45 to $44 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Michael Gaugler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $43 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Michael Gaugler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $43 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On March 3, NW Natural Holdings named Justin B. Palfreyman as new CEO.

