AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) was reported by Benchmark on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AERC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) was provided by Benchmark, and AeroClean Technologies initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AeroClean Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AeroClean Technologies was filed on February 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AeroClean Technologies (AERC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price AeroClean Technologies (AERC) is trading at is $2.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
