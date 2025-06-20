June 20, 2025 10:29 PM 2 min read

Tokyo Cancels Key Security Summit After Trump Administration Pushes For 3.5% Defense Spending: Report

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
A high-stakes security meeting between the U.S. and Japan has reportedly been canceled, as Tokyo pushes back against the Donald Trump administration’s escalating defense budget demands.

What Happened: Japan has canceled a key bilateral security meeting with the U.S. after Washington abruptly raised its demand for Tokyo to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, up from the previously requested 3%, according to a report by the Financial Times, which cited three people familiar with the matter, including officials in Tokyo.

The annual "2+2" summit, originally set for July 1 in Washington, was expected to bring together U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and their Japanese counterparts, Gen Nakatani and Takeshi Iwaya.

However, the meeting was called off after comments by Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon official, reignited tensions by pressing Tokyo for a more aggressive defense contribution, the report added.

The demand angered Japanese officials, particularly with upper house elections looming on July 20. 

Christopher Johnstone, a former senior U.S. government Japan expert, called the cancellation "extraordinary," adding that Tokyo's move signals "significant unease" about the state of U.S.-Japan relations, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: In May, it was reported that Japan is preparing to import close to $7 billion in U.S.-made semiconductors—a move that could provide a major boost to chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, as trade talks with the Trump administration continue.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Japan plans to propose a cooperation package to the U.S. during upcoming tariff negotiations to ease the effects of the U.S.-China trade war.

Trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa will present measures focusing on stabilizing supply chains for Chinese rare earths and U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), both disrupted by the conflict.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

