Advanced Energy Indus
(NASDAQ:AEIS)
82.22
3.12[3.94%]
At close: May 27
82.22
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low79.79 - 82.32
52 Week High/Low72.22 - 114.73
Open / Close79.86 / 82.22
Float / Outstanding27.5M / 37.6M
Vol / Avg.140.2K / 198.1K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E23.49
50d Avg. Price80.23
Div / Yield0.4/0.49%
Payout Ratio11.43
EPS0.98
Total Float27.5M

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), Dividends

Advanced Energy Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Advanced Energy Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Advanced Energy Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Energy Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Advanced Energy Indus ($AEIS) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS)?
A

Advanced Energy Indus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Advanced Energy Indus (AEIS) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

