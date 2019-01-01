Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$0.450
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Alset EHome International using advanced sorting and filters.
Alset EHome International Questions & Answers
When is Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) reporting earnings?
Alset EHome International (AEI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.73, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Alset EHome International’s (NASDAQ:AEI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.