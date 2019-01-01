Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting ADXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 470.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Addex Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Addex Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Addex Therapeutics was filed on February 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $21.00. The current price Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) is trading at is $3.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
