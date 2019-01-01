Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.970
Quarterly Revenue
$264.2K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$237.2K
Earnings History
Addex Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) reporting earnings?
Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.72, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Addex Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:ADXN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $967.9K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
