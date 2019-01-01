ñol

ADT
(NYSE:ADT)
7.57
0.22[2.99%]
At close: May 27
7.56
-0.0100[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low7.44 - 7.66
52 Week High/Low6.43 - 11.78
Open / Close7.5 / 7.56
Float / Outstanding236.3M / 906.3M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.2M
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.17
Div / Yield0.14/1.85%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float236.3M

ADT (NYSE:ADT), Dividends

ADT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ADT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.92%

Annual Dividend

$0.14

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ADT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ADT (ADT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ADT (ADT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ADT ($ADT) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ADT (ADT) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ADT (ADT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ADT (ADT) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for ADT (NYSE:ADT)?
A

The most current yield for ADT (ADT) is 1.93% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

