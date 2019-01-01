ñol

Automatic Data Processing
(NASDAQ:ADP)
224.66
6.38[2.92%]
At close: May 27
224.66
00
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low219.64 - 224.71
52 Week High/Low192.18 - 248.96
Open / Close220 / 224.66
Float / Outstanding417.4M / 417.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 2M
Mkt Cap93.9B
P/E33.14
50d Avg. Price221.76
Div / Yield4.16/1.85%
Payout Ratio58.11
EPS2.22
Total Float417.4M

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Dividends

Automatic Data Processing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Automatic Data Processing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.77%

Annual Dividend

$4.16

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Automatic Data Processing Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Automatic Data Processing (ADP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 6, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Automatic Data Processing ($ADP) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Automatic Data Processing (ADP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $1.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)?
A

The most current yield for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is 1.75% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

