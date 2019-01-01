Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) was reported by Maxim Group on May 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting ADMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.37% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) was provided by Maxim Group, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adamis Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) is trading at is $0.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
