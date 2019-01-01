Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Analog Devices beat estimated earnings by 13.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.11.
Revenue was up $1.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.70
|1.62
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|1.73
|1.72
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|2.60B
|2.31B
|1.71B
|1.61B
|Revenue Actual
|2.68B
|2.34B
|1.76B
|1.66B
Earnings History
Analog Devices Questions & Answers
Analog Devices (ADI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.84.
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
