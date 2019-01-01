Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 30
EPS
$-1.360
Quarterly Revenue
$10.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Adagene Questions & Answers
When is Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) reporting earnings?
Adagene (ADAG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.98, which missed the estimate of $-0.40.
What were Adagene’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $391K, which missed the estimate of $11M.
