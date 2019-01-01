Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ACUR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: ACUR) was reported by Roth Capital on March 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting ACUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1011.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: ACUR) was provided by Roth Capital, and Acura Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acura Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acura Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 11, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) is trading at is $0.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
