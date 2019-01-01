ñol

Acura Pharmaceuticals
(OTCPK:ACUR)
0.48
-0.03[-5.88%]
At close: May 27
0.50
0.0200[4.17%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low0.42 - 0.53
52 Week High/Low0.29 - 0.75
Open / Close0.49 / 0.48
Float / Outstanding50.5M / 65.1M
Vol / Avg.16.3K / 6.6K
Mkt Cap31.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ACUR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Acura Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 28

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$1.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$270K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Acura Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Acura Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ACUR) reporting earnings?
A

Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 28, 2020 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ACUR)?
A

Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 14, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Acura Pharmaceuticals’s (OTCPK:ACUR) revenues?
A

Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 14, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $92K, which missed the estimate of $340K.

