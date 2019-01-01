Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enact Holdings
Enact Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) was reported by Citigroup on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting ACT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.52% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) was provided by Citigroup, and Enact Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enact Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enact Holdings was filed on October 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enact Holdings (ACT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Enact Holdings (ACT) is trading at is $24.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
