Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$1.010
Quarterly Revenue
$269.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$269.4M
Earnings History
Enact Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) reporting earnings?
Enact Holdings (ACT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.81.
What were Enact Holdings’s (NASDAQ:ACT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $280.3M, which beat the estimate of $279.6M.
