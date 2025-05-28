This Arista Networks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia initiated coverage on Alkermes plc ALKS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Alkermes shares closed at $29.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen initiated coverage on NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. NeuroPace shares closed at $12.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wedbush analyst Martin Fan initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc . ACRS with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8. Aclaris Therapeutics shares closed at $1.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Mike Harrison initiated coverage on Marvell Technology, Inc . MRVL with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $67. Marvell Tech shares closed at $63.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Mike Harrison initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc ANET with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $112. Arista Networks shares closed at $92.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

