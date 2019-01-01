Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting ACRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 219.69% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Aclaris Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aclaris Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aclaris Therapeutics was filed on June 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $50.00. The current price Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) is trading at is $15.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
