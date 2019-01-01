Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $324.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aclaris Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.28 -0.29 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.35 -0.34 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 1.79M 1.77M 1.69M 1.69M Revenue Actual 1.50M 1.66M 1.82M 1.78M

