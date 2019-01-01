Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Accolade
Accolade Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting ACCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.84% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Accolade maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Accolade, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Accolade was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Accolade (ACCD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $15.00. The current price Accolade (ACCD) is trading at is $6.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
