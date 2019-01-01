ñol

Associated Capital Group
(NYSE:AC)
39.01
-0.18[-0.46%]
At close: May 27
39.19
0.1800[0.46%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low38.99 - 39.76
52 Week High/Low34.49 - 47.5
Open / Close39.15 / 39.61
Float / Outstanding1.7M / 22M
Vol / Avg.11.4K / 16.1K
Mkt Cap859.9M
P/E35.37
50d Avg. Price39.43
Div / Yield0.2/0.50%
Payout Ratio17.86
EPS-0.73
Total Float1.7M

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC), Dividends

Associated Capital Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Associated Capital Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.54%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Dec 1

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Associated Capital Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Associated Capital Group (AC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Associated Capital Group (AC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Associated Capital Group ($AC) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Associated Capital Group (AC) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Associated Capital Group (AC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Associated Capital Group (AC) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)?
A

The most current yield for Associated Capital Group (AC) is 0.48% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

