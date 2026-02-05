Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Asbury Automotive Group missed estimated earnings by -0.15%, reporting an EPS of $6.67 versus an estimate of $6.68.
Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.35, leading to a 0.63% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Asbury Automotive Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|6.82
|6.85
|6.66
|6.04
|EPS Actual
|7.17
|7.43
|6.82
|7.26
|Revenue Estimate
|4.78B
|4.45B
|4.35B
|4.16B
|Revenue Actual
|4.80B
|4.37B
|4.15B
|4.50B
To track all earnings releases for Asbury Automotive Group visit their earnings calendar here.
