Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group missed estimated earnings by -0.15%, reporting an EPS of $6.67 versus an estimate of $6.68.

Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.35, leading to a 0.63% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Asbury Automotive Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 6.82 6.85 6.66 6.04 EPS Actual 7.17 7.43 6.82 7.26 Revenue Estimate 4.78B 4.45B 4.35B 4.16B Revenue Actual 4.80B 4.37B 4.15B 4.50B

