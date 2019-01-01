Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Abcam
Abcam Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ABCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Abcam maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Abcam, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Abcam was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Abcam (ABCM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $20.00. The current price Abcam (ABCM) is trading at is $14.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.