AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AbCellera Biologics beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $113.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.68% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.