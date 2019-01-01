AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AbbVie
AbbVie Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $140.00 expecting ABBV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.69% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) was provided by SVB Leerink, and AbbVie initiated their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AbbVie, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AbbVie was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AbbVie (ABBV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $140.00. The current price AbbVie (ABBV) is trading at is $150.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
