AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:44 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 0.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.14.

Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AbbVie's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.28 3.22 3.09 2.83 EPS Actual 3.31 3.33 3.11 2.95 Revenue Estimate 14.98B 14.32B 13.63B 12.76B Revenue Actual 14.89B 14.34B 13.96B 13.01B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AbbVie management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.92 and $14.12 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.