AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AAON
AAON Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $72.00 expecting AAON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and AAON upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AAON, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AAON was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AAON (AAON) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $72.00. The current price AAON (AAON) is trading at is $53.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.