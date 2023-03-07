Why Adial Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 65%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL rose 64.6% to $0.6912 in pre-market trading after the company provided an update on its regulatory strategy for AD04. Adial will pursue paths towards US and Europe approvals and said market research suggests pricing could be more than double prior assumptions.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 42.2% to $0.2474 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Monday.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD shares rose 16.3% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
- Nyxoah S.A. NYXH rose 13.7% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Nyxoah, on Monday, said it has completed all 115 implants in its DREAM U.S. pivotal study, submitted the first module in the modular PMA submission and implanted the first patient in the ACCCESS U.S. pivotal study.
- Southland Holdings, Inc. SLND rose 13.3% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Monday.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares rose 12.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. ATA Creativity, during November, posted a rise in quarterly sales.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 12.7% to $0.8627 in pre-market trading after surging more than 48% on Monday.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST rose 10% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Monday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares rose 7.6% to $0.0688 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Monday. Exela Technologies announced updates to 2023 operational performance improvement objectives.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO rose 7.1% to $0.2570 in pre-market trading. GC Biopharma recently signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with the company.
Losers
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA fell 30.6% to $6.94 in pre-market after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 19.1% to $0.2299 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 5% on Monday.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares dropped 15.5% to $10.60 in pre-market trading. Ambrx shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company announced its transfer from the NYSE to the Nasdaq.
- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR fell 15.4% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after jumping over 159% on Monday.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 10.1% to $6.79 in pre-market trading following 2022 results.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST shares fell 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Microvast Holdings is expected toreport its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023.
- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX shares fell 7.6% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 42% on Monday.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX fell 7.5% to $26.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary second-quarter results and issued third-quarter guidance.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 6% to $1.57 in pre-market trading.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 6% to $16.10 in pre-market trading. Rivian announced late on Monday that it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of green convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.
