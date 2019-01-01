ATA Creativity Glb (NASDAQ:AACG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ATA Creativity Glb (NASDAQ:AACG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ATA Creativity Glb beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $910.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

