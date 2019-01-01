ñol

Alcoa
(NYSE:AA)
64.41
1.56[2.48%]
At close: May 27
64.60
0.1900[0.29%]
After Hours: 7:35PM EDT
Day High/Low63.25 - 65.98
52 Week High/Low31 - 98.09
Open / Close63.59 / 64.5
Float / Outstanding164.1M / 184.4M
Vol / Avg.6.9M / 7.7M
Mkt Cap11.9B
P/E16.88
50d Avg. Price74.9
Div / Yield0.4/0.62%
Payout Ratio5.24
EPS2.54
Total Float164.1M

Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Dividends

Alcoa issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Alcoa generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.62%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Alcoa Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Alcoa (AA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alcoa. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Alcoa (AA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Alcoa ($AA) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Alcoa (AA) shares by May 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Alcoa (AA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Alcoa (AA) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)?
A

Alcoa has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Alcoa (AA) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

