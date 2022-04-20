 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 9:11am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares rose 19.7% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock increased by 9.39% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares moved upwards by 6.68% to $16.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.6 million.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $651.64. The company's market cap stands at $262.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 5.33% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Losers

  • Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock decreased by 7.8% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock decreased by 5.59% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares declined by 5.0% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $564.2 million.
  • UserTesting (NYSE:USER) stock decreased by 4.96% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 3.7% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares declined by 3.4% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

