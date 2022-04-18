 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 9:18am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) stock rose 28.3% to $33.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares moved upwards by 12.73% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
  • Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock increased by 11.27% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock increased by 10.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.3 million.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares rose 9.8% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.

Losers

  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock decreased by 35.6% to $5.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $814.0 million.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock declined by 31.17% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $789.8 million.
  • BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock declined by 14.03% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares fell 13.6% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock fell 9.14% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares declined by 8.47% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $182.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

