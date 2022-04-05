12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 6.5% to $0.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock increased by 6.23% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $657.0 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares rose 6.2% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock increased by 5.82% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 4.71% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock increased by 4.66% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.
Losers
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares decreased by 7.5% to $22.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares declined by 4.98% to $13.37. The company's market cap stands at $578.3 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock declined by 4.67% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares decreased by 4.48% to $80.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 3.9% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock decreased by 3.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $295.8 million.
