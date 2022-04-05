 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 9:11am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 6.5% to $0.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock increased by 6.23% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $657.0 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares rose 6.2% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock increased by 5.82% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 4.71% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock increased by 4.66% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.

 

Losers

  • Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares decreased by 7.5% to $22.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares declined by 4.98% to $13.37. The company's market cap stands at $578.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock declined by 4.67% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares decreased by 4.48% to $80.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 3.9% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock decreased by 3.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $295.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

