12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 9:13am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares rose 8.6% to $46.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 billion.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock increased by 7.71% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $10.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 6.96% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.8 million.

Losers

  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 6.9% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock declined by 5.78% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock decreased by 4.52% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) stock decreased by 3.87% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock declined by 3.82% to $88.0. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 billion.
  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock decreased by 3.56% to $33.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

