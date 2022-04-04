12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares rose 8.6% to $46.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock increased by 7.71% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $10.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 6.96% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.8 million.
Losers
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 6.9% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock declined by 5.78% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock decreased by 4.52% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) stock decreased by 3.87% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock declined by 3.82% to $88.0. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 billion.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock decreased by 3.56% to $33.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
