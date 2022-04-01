 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $7.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $306.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock increased by 15.21% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares increased by 13.67% to $189.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares increased by 10.52% to $44.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 billion.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 10.07% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 9.86% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares decreased by 7.3% to $9.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.2 million.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares declined by 6.14% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 5.94% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.0 million.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock declined by 5.62% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 5.4% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 4.47% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

