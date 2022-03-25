12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 17.2% to $8.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares increased by 16.04% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares increased by 12.38% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares moved upwards by 11.46% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock moved upwards by 10.68% to $10.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares declined by 47.5% to $0.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock decreased by 26.85% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.2 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares declined by 11.45% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares decreased by 8.71% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 8.05% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
