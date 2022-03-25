 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 17.2% to $8.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares increased by 16.04% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares increased by 12.38% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares moved upwards by 11.46% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock moved upwards by 10.68% to $10.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

 

Losers

  • MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares declined by 47.5% to $0.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
  • Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock decreased by 26.85% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.2 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares declined by 11.45% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares decreased by 8.71% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 8.05% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

