12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 52.4% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock rose 8.84% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out today.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 7.43% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock rose 5.91% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 7.6% to $2.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock declined by 6.04% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 3.99% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) stock fell 3.84% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock decreased by 3.82% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.1 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock decreased by 3.73% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers