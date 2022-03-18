 Skip to main content

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock moved upwards by 53.2% to $1.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock rose 11.88% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $212.7 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares rose 8.6% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • System1 (NYSE:SST) stock rose 6.45% to $16.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

 

Losers

  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares fell 5.4% to $1.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock declined by 4.27% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares declined by 4.26% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares declined by 4.24% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares decreased by 3.95% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

