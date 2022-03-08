11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock increased by 11.5% to $23.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 9.45% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares increased by 8.9% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares fell 18.9% to $1.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 8.65% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 6.84% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares fell 6.74% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $796.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 6.51% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.9 million.
