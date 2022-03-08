 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock increased by 11.5% to $23.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 9.45% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares increased by 8.9% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares fell 18.9% to $1.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 8.65% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 6.84% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares fell 6.74% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $796.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 6.51% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.9 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 6.26% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CLAR + ASPU)

Clarus' Q4 Earnings, FY22 Outlook Beat Street View
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2022
Earnings Preview For Clarus
Clarus: Dividend Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com