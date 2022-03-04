 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Share:
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares rose 11.1% to $1.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE:SMHI) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $145.5 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares increased by 4.23% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.7 million.
  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares increased by 3.63% to $2.28.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) stock increased by 3.6% to $7.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $14.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares decreased by 8.3% to $8.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
  • Eni (NYSE:E) stock fell 7.08% to $28.62. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 billion.
  • Tenaris (NYSE:TS) stock declined by 5.94% to $24.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares declined by 5.2% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TOPS + SMHI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com