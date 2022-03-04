10 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares rose 11.1% to $1.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE:SMHI) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $145.5 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares increased by 4.23% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.7 million.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares increased by 3.63% to $2.28.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) stock increased by 3.6% to $7.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $14.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.4 million.
Losers
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares decreased by 8.3% to $8.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
- Eni (NYSE:E) stock fell 7.08% to $28.62. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 billion.
- Tenaris (NYSE:TS) stock declined by 5.94% to $24.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares declined by 5.2% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
