12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock rose 10.4% to $17.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $621.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 7.35% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 6.83% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares increased by 5.51% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock decreased by 10.22% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 9.99% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock fell 7.83% to $37.2. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 billion.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock decreased by 7.0% to $31.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock decreased by 6.95% to $21.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
