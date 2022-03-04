 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock rose 10.4% to $17.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $621.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 7.35% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 6.83% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares increased by 5.51% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

 

Losers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock decreased by 10.22% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 9.99% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock fell 7.83% to $37.2. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 billion.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock decreased by 7.0% to $31.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock decreased by 6.95% to $21.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AI + APCX)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Analyst Ratings For C3.ai
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
C3.ai Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com