12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock rose 10.2% to $25.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock increased by 7.96% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 6.58% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $28.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock increased by 5.23% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
Losers
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock decreased by 28.7% to $12.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 16.0% to $61.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares declined by 9.98% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $613.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) stock decreased by 9.25% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock fell 8.3% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.7 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 5.49% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
