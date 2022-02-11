 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 8:13am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock rose 10.2% to $25.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock increased by 7.96% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion.
  • Check out this: Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 6.58% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $28.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock increased by 5.23% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

 

Losers

  • 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock decreased by 28.7% to $12.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 16.0% to $61.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares declined by 9.98% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $613.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) stock decreased by 9.25% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock fell 8.3% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.7 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 5.49% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CURV + CZOO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Where Torrid Holdings Stands With Analysts
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com